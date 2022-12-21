Kilkenny man Phil Hogan tells Two Tribes podcast he’s moved on from Golfgate but is still annoyed over what happened

Phil Hogan has said he has moved on from Golfgate but admits he is still annoyed over what happened.

He stepped down as European Commissioner in August 2020, in the wake of the controversy, but told the Two Tribes podcast that in his view the Taoiseach and Tánaiste had gone on a campaign.

Also during the interview he touches on challenging Fianna Fáil, the introduction of water charges and his feelings on the 2017 General Election.

