Kilkenny Mayor’s Christmas Concert not going ahead this evening

The annual Mayor’s Christmas Concert is not going ahead as planned this evening in Kilkenny.

What should have been one of the highlights of the local social calendar has had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness made the announcement online thanking all who’d committed their services and who’d bought tickets:

It’s hoped that the concert featuring The Kilkennys, Sola, Davey Long and Gwen Blanch with a host of other local talent can be rescheduled to another date in the new year.

Because as well as showcasing Kilkenny musicians and singer it raises much-needed funds for local charities.

Ticket-holders will be contacted by the Watergate Theatre.