Kilkenny native Colbert Fennelly talks about his role in Bafta winning Avatar movie

A Kilkenny native had a role in the Bafta success of the latest Avatar movie.

The film won special visual effects for The Way of Water on Sunday night.

Los Angeles-based Colbert Fennelly was the technical environment lead and told The Way it is he will also be working on future Avatar productions.

“We’ve been working on this, the movie did just come out plus movie three plus a part of movie four,” said Colbert.

“So we were working back and forth on all the movies for the six years, and then we focused on the Way of Water for the last two years, and we’re working on movie three now, continuing where we sort of left off”.

“There’s a good amount of it done, but we have sort of two years to finish it, and it comes out Christmas 2025,” he added.

