Kilkenny now has country’s fifth-highest incidence rate of Covid-19 while Carlow’s still third on the table

A midnight curfew for restaurants, bars and nightclubs comes into force later today.

However, several across the country say they’ll continue to open, but will just start earlier in the evening. (More on the restrictions here with local reaction here).

The measure has been brought in to try to curb the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. (Read the latest warning from CMO Tony Holohan here).

Kilkenny has seen a significant jump in positive tests – it’s now the fifth highest county in the country for the seven-day incidence rate with Carlow remaining third on the table after 702 and 476 confirmations were made, respectively, in the week to midnight Monday.

While last night 12 patients with the virus were being treated at the local St Luke’s General Hospital, two were still in intensive care.

Trinity College Professor Aoife McLysaght is part of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group and on The Way It Is last evening said while personal responsibility is needed, the government & NPHET could have done more:

Meanwhile, a Carlow principal says schools can’t be put in charge of antigen testing for their pupils.

The government is still understood to be finalising the details of how the scheme will work.

Simon Lewis from Carlow Educate Together says teachers simply don’t have time to do the testing: