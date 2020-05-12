Kilkenny Principal casts doubt over ability to welcome back hundreds of pupils in September

A local Primary School Principal says he can’t see how they’ll be able to reopen in September, if they have to apply social distancing.

Sean O hArgáin is Principal at Gaelscoil Osrai in Kilkenny and he’s questioning how it will be safe for his pupils to come back when it wasn’t safe for the Leaving Cert exams to be held this summer.

“I really wonder how anybody thinks we are going to get 450 students into our school on the first of September”.

Speaking to KCLR on The Way it is he said he does hope they will be back in some format in September.

However he cautioned that if the current guidelines are still in place, he cannot see how they will be able to fit more than eight or ten students to a classroom.