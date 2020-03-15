Kilkenny Roots Festival cancels 2020 edition over Covid-19 concerns

There will be no Kilkenny Roots Festival this May Bank Holiday weekend.

That’s the message from organisers on Sunday night who issued a short statement in relation to the festival’s postponement.

It becomes the first major festival event beyond 29 March to be cancelled. Kilkenny Tradfest had already been scrapped this week in line with concerns over mass gatherings .

“We regret, that following discussions between organisers and sponsors, we have had to cancel Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival 2020″, said festival director John Cleere.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is still far from reaching its peak and we feel that to safeguard audiences, venue workers, technical crews, volunteers and artists this is the only option open to us.”

The loss of the festival will be seen as a further blow to local tourism and the economy with the annual May Bank Holiday event bringing four days of music to venues all over the city.

Acts set to feature on this year’s billing included The Lone Bellow, Native Harrow, Jesse Malin, Tandem Felix and Chatham County Line.