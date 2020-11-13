Kilkenny shopping centre sees surge in lettings over the past few months

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny is celebrating the opening of another new business.

Eden Medical Clinic began trading there this week hiring two people with hopes to provide employment for more in the future. (Read about that here).

Centre manager Marion Acreman has been telling KCLR News that she & her team are delighted with the newest offering saying “It’s another great brand for us here at MacDonagh Junction, we started speaking to Eden Medical Clinic not that long ago, six months ago or so, and they just loved the space, they loved the shopping centre, they loved Kilkenny, so there was a number of factors that kinda lodged their decision to locate with us here so they opened this week, their store is fantastic, it’s just lovely and it’s great to have them on board with us”.

It’s not the only good news for the centre which, despite the global pandemic, has had one of its busiest years in terms of letting.

In the past few months a number of new businesses took up space in the two office blocks on site.

Marion says “In addition to our original tenants which include the Health & Safety Authority, Cipher Techs EU and Revenue, our new tenants include CR Payroll, AB Agri, LoanItt, Carlow IT’s new centre 4 design, which is a very exciting move, we have Kilkenny PPN and Kilkenny Age Friendly taking a space and UMPC, they’ve opened up their new global hub of technology here in Kilkenny and that’s going to bring 80 jobs to Kilkenny over the next year so, yeah, all very exciting brands for MacDonagh Junction”.