Eden Medical Clinic has opened in Kilkenny City

A new business has begun to trade in Kilkenny City.

Eden Medical Clinic has set up its sixth outlet at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre to provide a range of medical aesthetic treatments.

Elaine O’Shea is Eden Medical Country Manager and she’s been telling KCLR News it’s great to get the doors open this week, saying “We’re absolutely delighted to be adding Kilkenny to our Eden locations, we started the ball rolling many, many months ago and this week has just been fantastic to finally see the work that everyone has popped into it over the last couple of months finally coming to reality, we’re only delighted to be welcomed to the MacDonagh Junction team, they’ve been an amazing support, they’ve been fantastic to us and we’d love to thank them for the last couple of weeks”.

The brand already has outlets in Cork, Dublin, Kerry and Limerick. Earlier this year they set up in Waterford and this week opened their second South East branch, in Kilkenny.

Elaine outlines why they chose MacDonagh Junction as their local base, noting “It just jumped out at us, once we visited, the richness of its character and it’s steeped in history as well, we pride ourselves in Eden for locating bespoke locations and when this opportunity presented itself we were only thrilled, going from meeting Marion on a number of occasions, the centre itself has an extremely, very high standards in terms of customer, health and safety and ensuring a wonderful and unique experience, for us that was something, the synergy of that, that’s what we’re also about as well”.

Two people have been hired initially but hopes are high to expand that as time goes on.

Having the right crew is just as important as the location as Elaine says “It’s really about finding the right location for us and once we find that, that’s when we like to put down roots and immerse ourselves in the locality in terms of hiring local, using local people and services, that’s important to us because with Eden everything’s about personality, we like our personality as a company to shine through but also the personality of our team members that really translates well with our patients as well, it makes us more contactable and it compliments their experience”.