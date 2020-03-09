The Kilkenny St. Patrick’s Day Parade will definitely not be going ahead but we’re still waiting for clarity on the fate of others.

The committee and Kilkenny Council met on Monday afternoon to make a decision on cancelling the plans for the city tomorrow week due to coronavirus concerns.

“In the interest of public health and following today’s recommendations, we are cancelling the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Kilkenny”, read a short statement posted to social media by organisers.



As it stands though the Tradfest events around the city are still going ahead.

The government has decided to call off the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s also being reported that the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on the Coronavirus is recommending that all parades around the country be cancelled or postponed.

A meeting had already been scheduled for this evening to decide the fate of Carlow’s event.