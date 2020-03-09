All Kilkenny and Carlow St. Patrick’s Day parades to be cancelled amid public health concerns

All St Patrick’s Day parades, including those for Kilkenny and Carlow are to be cancelled after a cabinet sub committee meeting this afternoon.

Kilkenny’s organisers made their decision earlier on Monday to cancel the parade plus the associated street party events set for John Street on Tuesday coming.

Carlow’s parade committee met on Monday night where the decision was made officially to cancel the 2020 parade and begin planning for 2021.

“At the weekly meeting of the Carlow Town Parade committee held at 7.30pm on Monday, 9th March it was decided that, due to concerns over the coronavirus Covid 9 and in line with the advice given by the Cabinet Sub-Committee earlier today, the Carlow Town Parade due to take place on St. Patrick’s Day is cancelled”, reads a statement via social media.

“We wish to thank the 3 local marching bands and all who were preparing floats and walking groups to participate in the parade as well as all who had supported us in any way with preparations over the past few months. Now we have a whole year to get ready for the 2021 parade.”

While St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Kilkenny may not be happening, the programme for Kilkenny Tradfest continues as expected at time of writing.

Financial aid

The government today has also approved a large financial package to respond to the spread of the Coronavirus.

A large amount of that money will be set aside to provide sick pay supports for people who have to self-isolate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefing opposition leaders this afternoon after meeting key Ministers and officials.

For further updates and details on matters related to coronavirus and Covid-19, check kclr96fm.com/coronavirus.