Kilkenny store has planning permission granted
Maher's Convenience Store is to build a new extension
A shop in Goresbridge is planning an expansion.
Planning permission has been granted for Maher’s Convenience Store to build a new extension.
The plan includes extra floor space in the shop as well as a new seating area where customer can sit to eat food from the deli
They’re also going to extend the existing forecourt to incorporate new customer and staff car parking on the site on Bridge Street.