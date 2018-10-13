Kilkenny student officially the only girl in Ireland to achieve 8 H1 grades in Leaving Certificate this year

A Kilkenny student has officially become the only girl in the country to get 8H1’s in her Leaving Certificate this year.

A totting error had meant Edwina Aylward, now a former pupil of the Presentation Secondary School, was wrongly docked 9% in one of her exams.

And even though the State Examinations Commission acknowledged it was an error more than a month ago, it was only upgraded this week.

Speaking to KCLR today, Edwina says she was delighted with her result either way.

However, she says she knows she was lucky in that she had got enough points for her chosen course anyway (Mathematics in Trinity College Dublin), but there are other students who haven’t been able to start college because of errors similar to hers.

She says the process for appealing and upgrading needs to be quicker.

Principal of the Presentation, Shane Hallaghan agrees it should never have take this long.

However, he says everyone in the school is immensely proud of Edwina’s achievements.