Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon partners with Netflix for My Fathers Dragon

There’s more great news for Kilkenny animation powerhouse Cartoon Saloon.

My Father’s Dragon has been revealed as the next 2D animated feature from the city-based studio.

The company announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are delighted to be working with Netflix Family​ and Netflix to bring to you a wonderful animated feature film called My Father’s Dragon”, said Cartoon Saloon in their first statement on the feature.

“It will be directed by our own Nora Twomey.”

Slated for release in 2021, Twomey will direct My Father’s Dragon, written by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur), with story by Meg LeFauve and John Morgan, who are also executive producers.

Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures are producing together with Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, The Breadwinner) and Tomm Moore.

“To have the kind of creative encouragement Netflix are providing is an incredible opportunity for our filmmaking team. We are all so excited to bind our skills together and begin My Father’s Dragon”, said Twomey following the announcement.

Based on the Newbery Honored children’s novels by Ruth Stiles Gannett, My Father’s Dragon tells the story of young run-away Elmer Elevator, who searches for a captive dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated.

Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady of Parallel Films will also serve as executive producers alongside Gerry Shirren.

The Netflix deal is another major coup for Cartoon Saloon who earlier this year announced their next feature, Wolfwalkers, will be heading to Apple’s new streaming service some time in 2019/20.

It’s not the first outing for the Kilkenny company on Netflix with their children’s animated series Puffin Rock available on the streaming service.