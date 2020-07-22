Kilkenny taxi driver is calling for more guidance from National Transport Authority

A local taxi driver says they’ve had no guidance on how to operate safely during the pandemic.

The regulations making face coverings mandatory on public transport don’t apply to taxis.

Derek Devoy is a Kilkenny taxi driver. He is diabetic and hence is immunocompromised, and says he has felt unsafe working since the virus outbreak.

He says there has been no support from the National Transport Authority:

“What really annoyed me was the NTA hasn’t contacted us. There’s been nothing. You’re on your own lads, paddle your own canoe” he told KCLR Live

“A full sized coach, that holds up to 52 passengers, up to a couple of weeks ago they were only allowed carry 11 passengers. That’s it. I can carry eight in my taxi, stuck to me, and there’s no laws. There’s no rules, there’s no guidelines, nothing” he shared.