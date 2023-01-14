Kilkenny to lose two Parcel Motel lockers, as company prepares to cease operations

The Parcel Motel lockers outside KBowl at MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny city and at the Circle K on the Waterford Road will not be available after the end of the month.

The company says it will cease to exist on the 31st of January.

In a statement they say they are closing all Parcel Motel operations and you can no longer use the lockers for pick-up or deliveries after this date.

Anything not collected before that date will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation.