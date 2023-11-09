Kilkenny woman and RTÉ sports broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn due in her native home city for book signing

RTÉ Sports Broadcaster and Kilkenny woman Evanne Ní Chuilinn will be on home ground later today.

She’s in the city signing her new book ‘The Giant Irish Book of Gaelic Games’ at 3 o’clock in Khan’s Books.

Speaking to KCLR’s Martin Quilty she said; “Around October 2022 I started putting shape on it and actually the shape was the hardest part, trying to figure where I wanted to put everything, I had 100% editorial control so that was great except that I had to figure where to put everything and I wanted to make sure I was including everything … I have five different sections so you’d have the history then you have everything around the small ball, everything around the big ball and then behind the scenes, the big match day and then calling all gaels is the last section around gaelic games around the world”