Kilkenny woman reported missing found safe

*UPDATE* 7am Tuesday 10 July 2018

Missing Kilkenny woman Theresa Ann Power has been found safe.

Her family and the Gardaí have thanked everyone for their help.

**************************************************

Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a woman missing in Kilkenny City for almost 24 hours.

Theresa Ann Power from Fr Albert Square was last seen at about 9:30am this (Monday) morning close to Loreto Secondary School on the Granges Road.

The 48 year old is described as being 5 ft 6 in height, with short black hair. She wears glasses & it’s thought she could be wearing a black dress with gold stripes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station on 056 777 5000.