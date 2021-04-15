KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon win award while notching up more nominations
They've also been shortlisted for the European Film Awards as well as the Oscars
They may have lost out in the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs but Cartoon Saloon was declared a winner last night.
The latest feature piece, Wolfwalkers, from the Kilkenny based crew won Best Animated Feature at PETA’s Oscats.
The studio also racked up a rake of nominations in the Irish Animation Awards in all available seven categories for Wolfwalkers, GreenPeace-There’s a Monster in the Kitchen and Dorg Van Dango. (Full list here).
While they’re also in the running for the European Film Awards and the Oscars later this month.