Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon win award while notching up more nominations

They may have lost out in the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs but Cartoon Saloon was declared a winner last night.

The latest feature piece, Wolfwalkers, from the Kilkenny based crew won Best Animated Feature at PETA’s Oscats.

The studio also racked up a rake of nominations in the Irish Animation Awards in all available seven categories for Wolfwalkers, GreenPeace-There’s a Monster in the Kitchen and Dorg Van Dango. (Full list here).

While they’re also in the running for the European Film Awards and the Oscars later this month.