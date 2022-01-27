Kilkenny’s Gowran Park set for “race that stops the county”

It’s looking like it’s all systems go for Gowran Park’s big day.

Goff’s Thyestes Chase is set for a lunchtime off with KCLR setting up stall there from midday.

Eddie Scally is manager at the local course and has been telling KCLR News”Great start to the day out here at Gowran Park, the weather is very nice, little bit overcast but at the moment it’s all looking really good ahead of the big race meeting today”.

He adds “Our first race is going to post at one o’clock and we would encourage punters that are coming out here to enjoy the days racing, try and get out as early as possible, unfortunately, we’ve no courtesy bus coming from the city centre in Kilkenny so you’re making your own way out today but just try and get out a little earlier”.