Kilkenny to get new Water Sports Hub at County Hall

Kilkenny is getting a new Water Sports Hub.

The centre will provide hot shower, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

It’ll be located on the grounds of County Hall and run by the local authority.

Funding’s been announced today by the Tourism Minister Catherine Martin for 22 of these centres around the country.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness says: “This is great news for Kilkenny to be in a position to develop a Water Based Activity Hub along the River Nore here in the City. Developing an activity hub to increase access to the Nore that will be accessible to all is a great initiative for Kilkenny’s tourism and hospitality providers and our local outdoor enthusiasts alike. The on-going support of Fáilte Ireland is very welcome as we prepare to reopen business and avail of the local tourist trade for the summer of 2021. The Water based activity Hub will add another string to Kilkenny’s bow in terms of attractions in the years to come.”