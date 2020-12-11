KCLR News
Laois school shuts down after Covid-19 outbreak
Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise won't be reopening until after the Christmas holidays
A School in Laois has shut down due to Covid-19 outbreaks.
The Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise won’t be reopening until after the Christmas holidays.
They say the 7-hundred students will have online classes for the next week or so and the Junior school on the same campus is reported to be staying open.
A National School in Claremorris, Co Mayo is also closing until January after an outbreak.