Last day to register for Rás na mBan which takes place in Kilkenny and Carlow

Today offers the last chance to sign up for Rás na mBan.

Preparations are well underway for the international cycle race which runs for about 400km from the 8th to the 12th of September.

Headquartered in Kilkenny for the fifth time, with six stages typically bringing the riders across the county and, at points, into others including Carlow.

It’s a team event and managers are asked to complete the entry process online – which can be done here

While rider names can be changed after entry, and before the final rider confirmation date on September 5th, you must enter rider names today (11th August).

