Launching The Big Kid Clean Up

About the Initiative:

John Rice in Myshall contacted the show with an idea to highlight motorists dumping from cars on roadside.

He wants children to educate their parents to protect the planet for them when they’re older. He is a granddad himself and has asked his grandchildren to come up with a slogan to kick start a campaign on KCLR Live to find a new slogan to tackle this issue.

Children are off school for Easter and now is a good time to target them for this competition.

We’ll encourage them to design a slogan (draw it on a page, send via social media to KCLR and Whatsapp) and we’ll share them. We want you both as environmental officers to pick the overall winners (one Carlow, one Kilkenny). John has already sourced a prize of a €100 voucher for Zuni for KK winner, and Jannette has offered a €100 voucher (one for all) for Carlow winner which we can post out.