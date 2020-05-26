Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Leaving Cert students in Carlow & Kilkenny can register for calculated grades from today
Local students that were due to sit the Leaving Certificate this summer can register online for the calculated grades system from today.
They can log on to www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate, where they will be asked which level they are choosing.
The calculated grade system was introduced earlier this month after a decision to cancel the state exams.
Concerns had been raised over the safety of holding the traditional sit-down exams in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Registrations for the new system open at 10am this morning and will close on Thursday.