Leaving cert students to be offered calculated grades and written exam options

A choice between calculated grades and written exams, or both, will be offered to Leaving Cert students under new plans.

The Sunday Independent reports the plan is expected to be signed off at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

There are proposals to bring sixth year students back to class on a phased basis from Monday week.

The return of primary schools would start from March 1st, followed by other secondary classes later next month.

Minister for State for Local Government, Peter Burke, says Leaving Cert students deserve clarity in the coming days.