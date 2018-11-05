Let’s make a space you want to come to with your kids

A new open public space is to be created on a busy Kilkenny City route.

The council is proposing that an area on Upper Patrick Street be re-paved, with places to sit down and also plant beds put in.

The plans are out for public consultation at the moment for you to have your say on them.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor David Fitzgerald says “we hope to get works underway as soon as possible once plans are approved so I would hope that we would have work commencing in early 2019 at this important junction and to present the gateway to the city properly and also to create a nice public, civic space at the top of Patrick Street, close to the schools and a lot of other amenities for young & old to sit around, to meet & to chat”.

He added “It’s a big open space, there’s a kind of circular planting bed in the middle of it and the whole thing is tired, there are essential repairs needed to ensure it isn’t a trip hazard. Rather than just simply replacing a few paving slabs let’s go do a proper job, make it look like a space you want to come to with your kids.”