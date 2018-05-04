Letter by Kevin Barry on the eve of his execution sells for €17,000

The letter written by Kevin Barry on the eve of his execution almost 100 years ago has been sold for €17,000.

The auction took place yesterday and local descendants of the 18-year-old were there to witness the sale.

Kevin, whose family had a farm in Rathvilly and who went to school there, was put to death in 1920 after three British soldiers were ambushed.

Speaking to KCLR News, auctioneer Philip Sheppard says it was an Irish buyer who bought his letter:

“I’m delighted that the letter is staying in Ireland and not going out of the country. We’re very pleased with that.

“His nephew, also Kevin Barry, from Rathvilly in Co Carlow was there as indeed was his [the nephew’s] son, Michael Barry – who is a grandnephew of Kevin Barry’s.

“So we were really pleased and very honoured to meet members of the family present. It was great. It really made the occasion very special.”