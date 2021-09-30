Letting agents in Kilkenny have stopped advertising properties for rent

The average local renter won’t be able to find a new place to live, even if they come on the market.

Local estate agents have stopped putting up ads for homes to rent because they’re afraid they’ll be swamped with calls.

Carlow and Kilkenny has chronically low levels of new houses or apartment coming up for sale or rental.

It’s causing prices to continue to rise and reflects the crisis all across the country for anyone hoping to find somewhere new to live.

Kilkenny Estate Agent Michael Boyd told KCLR that he and a lot of others have started to only rent to clients privately without even putting up an ad:

“If you leave a letting up for half a day you could get over a hundred phone calls. We’re not equipped to deal with that”

