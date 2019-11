Listen back to hour 1 live from Piltown on our OB tour with the Local Enterprise Office promoting #ShopKilkenny.

Guests include Frank Walsh from Frankies Foodhall, Cllr Pat Dunphy and Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Aidan Falconer from Falconer Hurleys, Kate Foley, JAson Dunphy and David McCaffery from Iverk Produce and Robert Dowley Chairman of the Iverk Show and lots lots more……..