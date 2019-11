Listen back to hour 2 of todays show where Eimear chats with Tony and Stephanie Coy about Kilkenny on Ice, Caren Gallagher Head of Communications and Research for the Residential Tenancies Board, Christy Kennedy and Claire Healy chatting about Eist Christmas Concert and Dr Roisin Smith along with Local TD’s Pat Deering and Bobby Alyward on IIEA and lots lots more……