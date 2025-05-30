It’s a huge day at UPMC Nowlan Park as Kilkenny take on Waterford in the opening round of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Throw-in is at 12.30pm this Saturday, with full live coverage on KCLR.

Proudly sponsored by Crown Hair, Scalp and Wig Specialist, Ormonde Street – helping men and women regain confidence with expert treatment options in a private room. Take the first step towards a new you.

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.