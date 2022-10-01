Live: Dicksboro v Piltown, Kilkenny senior camogie championship semi-final (online exclusive)

Our first live game of the weekend is the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Kilkenny senior camogie championship semi-final meeting of Dicksboro and Piltown and it’s available here on kclr96fm.com and our sports website scoreline.ie.



A repeat of last year’s senior county final – with Dicksboro coming out on top – the sides meet in Tullaroan at 11.15am on Saturday morning, the first of two games at the venue this weekend.

Join Martin Quilty and Áine Fahey online for full commentary and analysis, available exclusively online at Scoreline.ie and kclr96fm.com.

The player below will become active just ahead of throw-in time.

You can also get the second senior semi-final of the day, Clara v Thomastown, live from Tullaroan GAA club on air and online this afternoon from 2pm.