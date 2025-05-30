In the Tailteann Cup, Carlow face Longford at Glenisk O’Connor Park..
Throw-in is at 1.45pm this Saturday, and you can follow full live commentary across all KCLR frequencies.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.