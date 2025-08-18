Some of the biggest names in GAA come together for a special charity game in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Cork and Tipperary players from this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Final will feature, alongside Kerry football star Paudie Clifford, Kilkenny legend TJ Reid, Wexford’s Lee Chin, Limerick’s Morrissey brothers and Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan and Chris Crummey.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm this Monday, August 18th at Netwatch Cullen Park with full live coverage on all frequencies.

With thanks to All Stone – cut granite specialists in Tullow.

