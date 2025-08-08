It’s the big day in Carlow club hurling as Mount Leinster Rangers meet Ballinkillen in the 2025 Senior Championship Semi Final.

Throw-in is at 5.45pm in Netwatch Cullen Park with full live coverage on all Carlow frequencies.

With thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co – in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and superfine ground limestone.

Visit danmorrisseyandco.com

00:00

Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.