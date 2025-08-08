It’s the big day in Carlow club hurling as Mount Leinster Rangers meet Ballinkillen in the 2025 Senior Championship Semi Final.
Throw-in is at 5.45pm in Netwatch Cullen Park with full live coverage on all Carlow frequencies.
Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.