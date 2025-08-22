It’s county final day in Carlow as great rivals St Mullins and Mount Leinster Rangers meet in the 2025 Senior Hurling Championship decider.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm this Sunday, August 24th in Netwatch Cullen Park with full live commentary on all Carlow frequencies.

