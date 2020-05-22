Local soldiers delayed in Lebanon to get home next month

It’s finally been confirmed that the Irish Defence Force Troops delayed in Lebanon will get home next month.

A large number of the members serving overseas with the 115th Battalion are drawn from James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny and most have been there since last December.

They were due home in recent weeks but a UN directive was issued effectively halting all rotations until the end of June.

It came as a huge disappointment to local families who were eagerly awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Now an exemption has now been secured for the Irish troops and they will be allowed to return home in two groups on June 21st and 29th.

The soldiers will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

In a statement today the Defence Forces said

“We acknowledge that this delay to the original rotation dates is disappointing to our personnel and their families who have been separated from their loved ones for over six months. Their sacrifice and resilience during this time of national crisis has been very commendable.”