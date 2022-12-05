Local and national launches with Minister Heather Humphreys when she stopped off at Castlecomer Discovery Park last week

Minister Heather Humphreys was in Kilkenny last week for local and national launches.

She spent a few hours at the Castlecomer Discovery Park to have a look at the amenities on site.

The occasion was used to officially open the Ardra Loop Walk and Arboretum Walk and also to unveil ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’, Ireland’s first-ever National Outdoor Recreation Strategy for 2023 to 2027.

The nationwide kitty of €14million to develop adventure tourism projects included a local funding boost as follows:

€180,000 Oak Park Forest Park, Carlow

€199,900 Bagenalstown Northern Environs Walk

€230,400 Borris Viaduct

€200,000 Millennium forest, Kilkenny

€200,000 Jenkinstown Wood

€500,000 Lacken Walk, Kilkenny

Minister Humphreys spoke to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about the day’s announcements and other topics – the interview played out on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn:

Also present were Carlow Kilkenny TDs John McGuinness, John Paul Phelan and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who discussed a range of topics, including recent wins for locally based animation studios, the suggestion more gardaí could be armed, the numbers of people waiting on a bed at St Luke’s Hospital as well as the day’s funding announcements:

The day was heralded a great one not just for the Carlow Kilkenny constituency, but specifically for Castlecomer as Chair of Kilkenny County Council Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr John Brennan and Chair of the Discovery Park John Comerford outlined: