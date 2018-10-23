Local Artist Shortlisted for the Savills Prize

Kilkenny’s Paul Mosse has now made the shortlist for the prestigious Savills Prize.

The Bennettsbridge man is one of five artists in the running for the country’s most significant contemporary arts award.

It’s a prize presented to the artist who has produced an outstanding body of work in the last year or made some other substantial contribution to the visual arts in Ireland.

Paul was initially nominated by the Hillsboro Fine Art Gallery, Dublin.