Local businesses in Carlow/Kilkenny advised to apply for restart grants

A senior Minister’s urging all local businesses to apply for the restart grants.

The government are doubling the Restart grants with the Restart Plus and they’ve also announced extra funding is available for sole traders to get back up and running after the lock down.

Speaking to KCLR, Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath says the government want everyone to sign up for the help they are offering in their stimulus package: He said he’s picked up that not everyone is aware of the offering in the July Stimulus package and is urging people to look in detail at the package as there’s whole range of resources available.