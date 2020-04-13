Local councillor calls for cuts in the cost of school bus tickets

A local councillor is calling for a cut in the charges for next year’s school bus tickets.

Applications are open for next September’s school bus tickets with the deadline coming on the 24th of April – you can apply on Buseireann-dot-ie.

Schools have been closed now for the last month and Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says families should be getting money off next year’s ticket for the time that the schools are closed.

He said the department should be guiding these parents and their money should be refunded considering we haven’t had school since March.