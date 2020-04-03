Local Gardai asking for you to report incidents of people gathering that break social distancing guidelines

Gardaí are urging you to report any incidents of people gathering.

It’s after they were alerted to a number of cars congregating in a business car park in the Thomastown district in recent days.

The Gardaí responded and discovered that none had reasons to be there and they were dispersed after being found in breach of social distancing and non essential travel guidelines.

Gardaí right across Kilkenny and Carlow are anxious now that any business owners who find their property being used for such activity don’t hesitate to contact them.

They say the guidelines in place are there to be taken seriously by all.