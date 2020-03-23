Local Gin Distillery now making hand sanitisers on the side to help with national shortage

A local gin distillery has branched out and are now making hand sanitisers on the side.

It comes after there has been a shortage of the product since the Coronavirus outbreak.

Owners of Highbank Orchard in Kilkenny decided to make batches for the public and some local hospitals also.

Speaking to KCLR, Julie Calder Potts says the department and customs have been very efficient since they started.

Julie said “I would hope other distilleries will do so too around the country, I think they are, because they can”.

“Its one thing if they have the high percentage ethanol and they register with the department because you have to clear it with customs and excise who have been excellent, as I say they’ve rushed through licences for people so they can produce some”.