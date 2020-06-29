Kilkenny GP urges a cautious approach in return of GAA

A local GAA club is quashing rumours of a Covid outbreak.

The rumors were circulating widely over the weekend but the club in question has confirmed to KCLR news that there are no current cases among its players

However, there are fears that a return to contact sports, as restrictions continue to ease, will see a new spike in cases of the virus.

Dr Tadhg Crowley from Ayrefield Medical Centre in Kilkenny says young people returning to GAA must take more personal responsibility; “This rumour circulates that young people are fine, but they’re not fine. They get affected less than older people, but still young people can be affected hugely by this virus” he explained to KCLR LIVE. “So when they get back to their sport, it’s incumbent on everyone involved, be it administrators or players, that you really have to take individual responsibility