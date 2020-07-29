Local greenway receives funding boost for its development

A local greenway project has received a funding boost today to provide support for feasibility, planning and design.

The Barrow Valley Greenway which will run for almosy 39 kilometres from Bagenalstown to Palace East in Wexford is to receive 150 thousand euro.

Elsewhere the South East Greenway from Rosslare to Waterford is to receive 58 thousand euro to connect a 58 kilometre section from Rosslare Europort to the Belview in South Kilkenny.

They’re part of a 4 point 5 million euro package announced today for the development of 26 new greenways around the country.

The funding is being given to projects through the Carbon Tax Fund.

Fáilte Ireland has welcomed the announcement, and says it is critical we invest in the future of walking and cycling for communities and visitors.