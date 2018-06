Carlow’s public toilets are “a disgrace” and the council “should be ashamed of themselves.”

So says a local man who raised the issue of the state of the toilets in St Mary’s Cemetery in Carlow Town on KCLR a number of months ago.

However, Mick Dooley says absolutely nothing has been done to clean or maintain them since.

And he says it’s awful for elderly people who might be visiting loved ones in the cemetery.