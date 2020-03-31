Local nursing home owner calling for stricter criteria on admissions during Covid-19 pandemic

The owner of a local nursing home is calling for stricter criteria on their admissions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are currently 22 clusters of the virus in nursing homes nationwide, despite visitors having been banned over the past 3 weeks.

Anne Fleck Byrne says there are currently no cases in Drakelands’ Nursing Home.

But she is now calling for more people to be tested for the virus before being admitted.

She said “Theres clusters in nursing homes, It’s a very small percentage of the total number of nursing homes, however I suppose the fact that nursing homes have been closed to visitors for the past three weeks and some have remained open for admission, there may be something inside in that people hadn’t been tested prior to going into nursing homes”.