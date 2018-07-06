Local parents livid as Carlow clinic for diabetic children is axed

A local father says he’s absolutely livid that there will no longer be any diabetes clinic for children in Carlow from the 15th of this month.

Roland Byrne received a letter yesterday from St Luke’s Hospital to say they can no longer continue providing many of the services for children with diabetes that they have been to date.

The letter lists another eight services that are being axed locally for children like his 11-year-old daughter, including school visits and the education of teachers and SNA’s.

Roland has told KCLR News he it’s an absolute disgrace.

The clinic in Carlow only opened less than two years ago but parents say they got no warning whatsoever.