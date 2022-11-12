Local political analyst believes that Leo Varadkar has suggested a voting pact as he’s concerned that Fine Gael will not form part of the next government

Local political analyst and Labour activist Sean Butler believes that Leo Varadkar has suggested a voting pact with Fianna Fail because he’s worried that Fine Gael will be left out in the cold after the next election

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Carlow Kilkenny’s John McGuinness have already shot down the idea of a transfer deal between the main coalition partners.

Speaking to KCLR’s The Way It Is, Sean said “Fianna Fáil have to be in the next government for it to be stable. Sinn Féin need Fianna Fail; Sinn Féin won’t form a stable government without Fianna Fáil. I don’t think Fine Gael will go in with them, and Fine Gael can’t get into government without Fianna Fáil. So I think Fianna Fáil are going to run their own election, and then it depends on the highest bidder after the election”