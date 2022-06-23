Local population is now 165,616 with Carlow one of the fastest growing counties in Leinster while Kilkenny has one of the lowest growths in the country

Carlow has one of the fastest-growing populations in Leinster while Kilkenny had one of the lowest growths in the country between 2016 and 2022.

Preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office regarding the latest Census, held on the 3rd of April, shows that the country broke the five million mark.

But Kilkenny and Tipperary with Donegal and Kerry each recorded just a 5% increase on the previous account six ears ago.

While Longford’s rise of14% was the highest, followed by Meath (+13%), Fingal and Kildare (+11% in each).

At 8.8% Carlow’s one of the fastest-growing in Leinster.

There are now 165,616 people registered across the political constituency of the two counties, a 6% jump on 2016’s 156,164.

103,685 are in Kilkenny with 61,931 in Carlow.